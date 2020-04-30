PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Aren't we all tired of looking at swimming pools with longing desire? Well, now you may be able to take a much-needed dip.

Pinellas County commissioners voted to reopen common-area pools at 6 a.m. Thursday morning with the following restrictions:

Capacity must be limited to 50% of the stated maximum bathing load.

CDC guidelines for social distancing, cleaning, and disinfecting must be followed.

Common areas include hotels, motels, condos and apartment complexes. It will be up to pool managers to decide whether to reopen pools, keep them closed, or impose stronger restrictions than the county if they choose to.

Childcare facility playgrounds may also reopen at 6 a.m.Thursday morning, as long as CDC guidelines are followed. Public playgrounds will remain closed.

The county also voted to reopen public beaches and parking areas at 7 a.m. on May 4.

No group gatherings or groups larger than 10 will be allowed, and social distancing of 6 feet must be followed. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and other local enforcement agencies will be out enforcing these guidelines.

RELATED: Pinellas County beaches to reopen Monday

RELATED: Coronavirus in Florida: Reopening begins Monday with restaurants, retail reopening with restrictions

RELATED: Know the rules: Pinellas County beaches reopen Monday

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter