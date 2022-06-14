Pinellas County Schools hiring 70 school bus drivers

With the start of school looming, the school district is holding a series of job fairs to get more bus drivers behind the wheel.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Tuesday kicks off a series of job fairs hosted by Pinellas County School District.

The goal: hire 70 school bus drivers. Fifty of these positions are essential. The remaining 20 are to have a buffer for when a driver is unavailable to work their route.

It's summer break now, but the need for these drivers is at the forefront for school administrators. In just two months, buses will be back on their routes with kids being toted to and from school.

"It's a great job, it's not just a job though; it's a career," Kevin Cobb, the county schools CDL examiner and trainer, said.

When the schools don't have enough bus drivers, the available drivers are spread thin, picking up additional routes when they can. And when they can't, it's at the expense of students.

"Unfortunately yes, we have been running some tardiness getting to school," Cobb said. "We work our best to make sure the kids get a good education and are there and we safely transport them. Get them there as close to on time as we can."

Last school year, the school start time was adjusted for 12 schools to account for the bus driver shortage. District leaders voted to amend the bell schedule to reduce the number of bus routes from 373 to 325.

To sweeten the deal, Pinellas County Schools is offering a few incentives to get applicants in the door.

New hires are eligible for a $1,000 sign-on bonus. The first $500 is given upon completion and passing CDL requirements and the remaining $500 upon completion of the first school year.

The county also offers healthcare benefits, 401k and a retirement program.

If the benefits aren't enough, Cobb said there is a bus full of reasons to consider the job.

"Really the highlight of what I do: I enjoy picking up the students," Cobb explained. "They're great. Great to listen to. They've got stories, and jokes, always happy to show you a good report card. So it's a good pick me up some days."

At Tuesday's job fair, five applicants filled out forms for the job. Wayne Grumney has been retired from the Navy for 30 years.

"Oh it'll be great, it'll get me off the couch," Grumney said. "Do something very worthwhile."

Grumney said it's a way to give back to his community and fill a very important need.

"Good for the heart, good for the mind, it's a good feeling," Grumney said.

If you're interested in applying, click here. Details for the remaining job fair events are below.

Walter Pownall Service Center

11111 S. Belcher Rd., Largo 33773

June 14, 2022 - 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM

June 23, 2022 - 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

June 30, 2022 - 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

49th Street Bus Compound

635 49th St. South, St. Petersburg, 33711