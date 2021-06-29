St. Pete officer narrowly avoids bullet to the head, Pinellas County sheriff says

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the police officers acted in an “exemplary manner."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has released dash camera and body-worn camera video of a shooting that happened on Saturday.

The situation involved two St. Petersburg Police Department officers and a 23-year-old man who was wanted on stalking charges, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri gave an update on the case Tuesday and said Officers McKenzie and Kuznetsov acted in an “exemplary manner" when 23-year-old Austin Brodley Kingos tried to shoot and kill them.

The sheriff said the officers were looking to arrest Kingos after he violated a stalking injunction by repeatedly contacting a woman and sending unwanted items to her home. On one occasion, the sheriff's office said Kingos sent the woman a breast milk pump and infant clothes in reference to the multiple times he made unwanted comments about wanting to have a child with her.

When Officer Ronald McKenzie approached Kingos' car at a St. Pete apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on June 26, Sheriff Gualtieri said Kingos began "fidgeting around," which led McKenzie to open the car door out of concern.

That's when Kingos began kicking and fighting Officer Mckenzie, eventually pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the officer, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Gualtieri said Officer Pavel Kuznetsov ran over for backup where he narrowly missed a bullet to the head when Kingos fired at him.

In response, the sheriff said McKenzie fired seven rounds back at Kingos, striking him in the leg.

Kingos then got out of the car and ran until he was eventually arrested by the officers near 108th Avenue North and 4th Street North, according to Gualtieri.

Sheriff Gualtieri said that the officers applied first aid until Kingos was taken to a local hospital. Kingos is now in Pinellas County Jail, where he faces charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, among others.

The sheriff said while this traffic stop led to a bad result, it “could've been much worse," because if Officer Kuznetsov was in a slightly different position, “there's no doubt that he would be been shot in the head."

Based on interviews with family members, Gualtieri said Kingos suffers from significant mental health issues including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

He was Baker Acted twice in 2018 and 2019 but mostly avoided law enforcement contact until 2021 when his family says he stopped taking his medication, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Gualtieri said that Kingos legally purchased the gun in March 2020 at a sporting goods store in Tampa. When asked how this was possible, the sheriff added that a Baker Act rarely ever disqualifies someone from buying a firearm.

You can watch the full press conference below.