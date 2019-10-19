SEMINOLE, Fla. — There is confirmed damage after a tornado warning was issued Friday night in Pinellas County.

Although the National Weather Service will have to confirm whether a tornado actually touched down, firefighters are verifying there was at least damage -- either from a tornado or from powerful winds.

Pinellas County firefighters tell 10News a roof caved in on Temple Terrace Boulevard in Seminole. Authorities say power lines are down in the area. As 10News has reported, roughly 1,000 power outages were reported by Duke Energy following the tornado warning.

Over on nearby Park Boulevard, there are reports of damage to several mobile homes. Firefighters say eyewitnesses tell them they saw a "tornado" in front of them between Seminole Elementary and the Twelve Oaks Mobile Home Park. The NWS has not yet confirmed it was, in fact, a tornado. Witnesses 10News reporters spoke to at the scene described the damage as being caused by straight-line winds.

10News reporter Angelina Salcedo is reporting damage to shutters. She says the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and Seminole Fire Rescue crews are on scene.

"We were sitting in here watching a movie, of course keeping an eye on the news. This tree went crazy. So, I ran in the house, and I told my wife 'get in the tub.' We jumped in the tub; and just as we did, the carport came off behind my house," resident George Sanders said.

Firefighters say they are checking affected areas for any injuries.

More damage is possible as Tropical Storm Nestor makes its way toward the Florida Panhandle, bringing potential rain, storm surge and high winds to the greater Tampa Bay area.

