PALM HARBOR, Fla. -- Pinellas deputies are investigating the death of a 68-year-old man after he was found unresponsive in a community pool Monday.

According to deputies, the man was swimming in the Country Place Apartments community pool on Country Place Lane in Palm Harbor. They got a call from residents about the unresponsive man around 11:30 a.m.

Paramedics had already pulled him out of the pool and were performing CPR on him when deputies arrived. The man was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before noon.

Police say surveillance video showed Rodriguez swimming by himself in the pool alone around 11:15 a.m. when he went under water and never resurfaced at the top.

The drowning appears to be accidental in nature and next of kin have been notified, according to police.

