ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A Pinellas County deputy is out of a job after his practical joke turned out to be completely impractical, officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, a lieutenant at the sheriff's administration building received a package through interoffice mail Tuesday afternoon. When he opened it, he found a red cylindrical object with protruding wires.

There was a note inside the package that said, "Boom."

The lieutenant cleared the office and notified superiors. Parts of the building were evacuated, and a bomb-sniffing K-9 was sent in. The dog did not react to the package.

Members of the Tampa Police Bomb Squad were called in and determined the package was not a threat.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri sent a message about the incident to all employees. After seeing the message, Deputy James Piper, 59, told his superior he had sent the package as a joke.

Piper resigned, effective immediately.

He had been with the sheriff's office from 1982 to 2015 and was rehired in 2017.

