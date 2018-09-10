A school resource deputy has retired while being investigated for inappropriately touching and making improper comments about bananas to a school employee, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Bernard D'Agostino, 52, retired effective Tuesday. He was hired by the sheriff's office in October 1998. He had been assigned to Carwise Middle School in Palm Harbor.

The sheriff's office said it received a letter Oct. 1 that alleged D'Agostino walked up behind the employee on Sept. 17 and placed his hands on her hips without her permission.

Then on Sept. 26, he allegedly approached the same employee while she was speaking with insurance representatives.

Snacks had been set up for employees. The school employee asked for a banana, and D'Agostino reportedly asked if she wanted "a bent one or a straight one." He then reportedly laughed and continued to make inappropriate comments while handing her the banana.

After receiving the letter, the sheriff's office took D'Agostino out of the school. He told investigators he did not recall touching the employee, but he admitted to making the statement about the bananas. He denied implying the banana was a penis, however.

After being told he would be reassigned to patrol and placed under administrative investigation, he opted to retire, deputies said.

