1 dead after early-morning crash in Pinellas Park

The driver, Carly Christopher, has been arrested for DUI.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park police say a person was killed early Friday morning when they were hit by a car while crossing the street.

The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 6900 block of 66th Street in Pinellas Park, according to the report.

Officers say the person was outside of a crosswalk when they were hit by Carly Christopher, 23, driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra north on 66 street in the middle lane. The person was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital where they later died, according to police.

Police say Christopher was not injured in the crash, but showed signs of impairment. During the DUI investigation, officers say Christopher provided a breath sample of .153 and .156.

Christopher was arrested for DUI and transported to the Pinellas County Jail. The crash is still under investigation.