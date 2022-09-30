Fire sends 2 people to hospital with injuries, Pinellas Park Fire says

The people's injuries were non-life-threatening, fire officials said.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Two people were hospitalized late Thursday night due to a fire at a Pinellas Park home, the Pinellas Park Fire Department said.

The exact location of where this happened was not confirmed at this time, but fire officials said they would get back to 10 Tampa Bay soon with more.

Few details have been made available at this time, but fire officials confirmed the two people have non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.