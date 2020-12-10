x
Fire at Pinellas Park warehouse leaves it a 'total loss'

An early morning fire destroyed a warehouse in Pinellas Park, firefighters said.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Firefighters said on Monday a warehouse in Pinellas Park was destroyed by a fire.

The Pinellas Park Fire Department said nobody was hurt. Calls for the fire came in at 3:12 a.m. Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby buildings. 

Firefighters said the building was home to a landscaping company. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

