Fire at Pinellas Park warehouse leaves it a 'total loss'

An early morning fire destroyed a warehouse in Pinellas Park, firefighters said.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Firefighters said on Monday a warehouse in Pinellas Park was destroyed by a fire.

The Pinellas Park Fire Department said nobody was hurt. Calls for the fire came in at 3:12 a.m. Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.

Firefighters said the building was home to a landscaping company.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

What other people are reading right now: