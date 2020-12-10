Fire at Pinellas Park warehouse leaves it a 'total loss'

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Firefighters said on Monday a warehouse in Pinellas Park was destroyed by a fire.
The Pinellas Park Fire Department said nobody was hurt. Calls for the fire came in at 3:12 a.m. Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.
Firefighters said the building was home to a landscaping company.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
What other people are reading right now:
- Rays take Game 1 of the ALCS, beating Houston 2-1
- President Trump set to make first visit to Florida since testing positive for COVID-19
- 5 things to know about Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court hearings begin Monday
- Hillsborough County superintendent says he will quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19
- Hillsborough sheriff: Deputies run over man hit, killed by another driver
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter