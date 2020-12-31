Pinellas Park police search for missing man

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park police are searching for a missing man last seen Wednesday night.
Officers say 71-year-old Hipolito Melendez, who goes by "Paulo," had just arrived in the United States Wednesday to stay with family members due to medical complications. But, Thursday morning, investigators say Melendez was no longer at the home, and his suitcase was gone.
"It is believed Mr. Melendez is attempting to return to Puerto Rico,
where he is from," police said.
Melendez was last seen at the Pinellas Cascades Mobile Home Park on 75th Way, wearing a gray t-shirt with a red "Champion" symbol on his left chest. He had dark shorts and gray shoes.
At the time, he had a black suitcase on wheels, containing all his belongings.
He's described as 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds.
If anyone knows where Melendez might be, they are asked to call the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.
