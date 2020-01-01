PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park police are trying to piece together a shooting that left a man in the hospital.

Police were called to a home in the 4200 block of 80th Avenue around 9:30 New Year's Day after receiving reports of a shooting.

Officers found a man who had been shot one time in his lower torso.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is being treated.

A woman at the home, who police believe to be the shooter, is currently in custody.

Detectives said there were no other people involved in the incident, and they are trying to figure out the relationship between the pair.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

