Pinellas Park police searching for car involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

The car crashed into a man walking near the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 north and Mainlands Blvd.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Police in Pinellas County are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Wednesday evening.

At around 8 p.m., police officers responded to the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 N and Mainlands Blvd. on a report of a crash involving a person on the street and a car.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the car involved in the crash fled the scene before law enforcement officials arrived.

The car at large is described as a white compact sedan or hatchback. Authorities believe the car sustained heavy front-end damage from the collision.

The southbound lane of Highway 19 N is closed at 49th Street down to Mainlands Boulevard. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible as police say the roadway will be closed for hours.