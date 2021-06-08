Pinellas and Polk school boards both unanimously vote to repeal mask mandates

Both policies will go away on Wednesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two Tampa Bay area school districts voted Tuesday night to end their current mask mandates.

Pinellas County's school board voted unanimously to repeal its current face covering requirements, effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Six board members voted. School board member Laura Hine was not there.

In Pinellas, masks will be optional at school for the summer bridge program. Social distancing and cleaning protocols will stay in place. A district spokesperson previously indicated the board could pursue a mask policy again in the future, if the pandemic worsened. But, the district's hope is that one won't be necessary and the mask mandate will remain gone for good.

Around the same time, Polk County's school board members also voted unanimously to end its face mask requirements for students and staff. Polk's change also takes effect on Wednesday. There, face coverings will be optional on campus for the 2021-2022 school year.

“We still continue to encourage masks for anybody who is not vaccinated, but we are giving the option and flexibility to families and staff to make those decisions,” incoming PCPS superintendent Frederick Heid wrote in a statement.