The debate over arming teachers is back in the spotlight. It's one of the recommendations of the commission investigating the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri was chairman of the commission and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd was a member. They both agree teachers should be able to carry guns.

“Do we want armed people at school? No,” Judd said. “We don't want it, but it's necessary. This is a new day. It's a new world.”

The teachers would have to pass a rigorous selection process, including firearm training, a background check and psychological screening. The plan would have to be approved by the Legislature.

Gualtieri was opposed to arming teachers. Then he was appointed the chairman of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission. Now, he supports it.

Gualtieri says we need to be ready for the next school shooting.

“It’s going to happen again,” he said. “The question is where. The question is when. And the ultimate question we should be asking is what changes have we made to mitigate the harm as quickly as possible. Because you can't stop it.”

Both sheriffs say some school districts aren't complying with the school safety law passed last year. They want lawmakers to create penalties for the schools that don't implement what's required by law.

You can read the full report here.

