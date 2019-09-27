INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla — They pay it forward by rescuing you when there’s an emergency, but for nearly a month, first responders with the Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue struggled with consistent pay after their payroll company went out of business.

MyPayrollHR went belly-up in early September, but not before wrongfully deducting millions of dollars from workers across the country.

The PSFR was one of the customers that relied on MyPayrollHR to pay employees. Instead, workers had two paychecks taken from them in a matter of days.

Tonight on 10News at 6, you’ll hear how first responders coping with having two paychecks wrongfully taken from them. The fire chief also explains why the department is still short $31,000 needed for an IRS payment.

