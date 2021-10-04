1 dead, 1 hospitalized after a truck hits a pair of people crossing a road in St. Petersburg

Central Avenue and 21st Street will be shutdown for at least two hours, police say.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a truck hit two people trying to cross a road Friday night in St. Petersburg, police say.

A man and woman were crossing Central Avenue near 21st Street at around 8 p.m. when they were hit by a pick up truck, authorities say. Both of them were taken to a nearby hospital where the man died from his injuries. The woman is in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the truck is cooperating with police as they investigate.

Central Avenue and 21st Street will be shutdown for at least two hours, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.