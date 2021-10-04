1 dead, 1 hospitalized after a truck hits a pair of people crossing a road in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a truck hit two people trying to cross a road Friday night in St. Petersburg, police say.
A man and woman were crossing Central Avenue near 21st Street at around 8 p.m. when they were hit by a pick up truck, authorities say. Both of them were taken to a nearby hospital where the man died from his injuries. The woman is in critical condition.
Police say the driver of the truck is cooperating with police as they investigate.
Central Avenue and 21st Street will be shutdown for at least two hours, police say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Pasco County firefighters battling brush fire near Anclote High School
- Gaetz faces probe by House ethics panel over potential misconduct
- Getting your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what to expect
- Pumping of wastewater from Piney Point put on pause
- Man sentenced to 24 years in prison for killing of mom, baby in 2018 Bayshore crash
- Hurricane experts predict an above-average 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter