It took about 15 minutes for firefighters to put out the fire, an official said.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition following a house fire, a fire rescue official confirmed.

Firefighters were sent around 8 a.m. Monday to a home in the area of Claire and Stevenson drives on a report of a fire, according to a news release.

The man was found and given medical care at the home before being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The fire was put out at 8:15 a.m.