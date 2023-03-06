Police: 1 man hurt in Clearwater shooting at Dunkin' Donuts parking lot

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One man was hurt after an argument escalated to a shooting Monday evening at a Dunkin' Donuts parking in Clearwater, police say.
At around 6 p.m., an argument between two men inside the Dunkin' Donuts store on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard continued out into the parking lot, the City of Clearwater said in a news release.
The argument then turned into a fight and one of the men shot the other, authorities say.
The man that was shot was reportedly taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the other man is currently being questioned.
There is no threat to the public and the gun that was used in the incident has been recovered, officials say.