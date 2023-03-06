Police: 1 man hurt in Clearwater shooting at Dunkin' Donuts parking lot

The man was reportedly taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One man was hurt after an argument escalated to a shooting Monday evening at a Dunkin' Donuts parking in Clearwater, police say.

At around 6 p.m., an argument between two men inside the Dunkin' Donuts store on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard continued out into the parking lot, the City of Clearwater said in a news release.

The argument then turned into a fight and one of the men shot the other, authorities say.

The man that was shot was reportedly taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the other man is currently being questioned.