Police: Woman killed in Tarpon Springs hit-and-run crash, driver to face no charges

Police say a woman was crossing the road in a wheelchair when the crash happened.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — A woman crossing the road in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a car at around 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in Tarpon Springs, police say.

A person driving a white Jeep was heading northbound on U.S. Highway 19 when they hit a woman in a wheelchair who was crossing the street in an area not designated to walk across, the Tarpon Springs Police Department explained in a news release.

When police arrived at the crash, bystanders reportedly attempted to give CPR and first aid to the woman. She was then transported to Advent Health of North Pinellas where she later died, according to law enforcement.

Police say the person driving in the Jeep followed all traffic laws and will face no criminal charges.