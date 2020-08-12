1 person hospitalized after shooting in Clearwater

No arrests have been made, and the Clearwater Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One person was hurt in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Clearwater.

Police responded at approximately 2:40 p.m. after reports came in of “multiple gunshots” being heard in the 1700 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. That’s just north of Cherry Harris Park.

Officers said the person who was hurt was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and is expected to be OK.

