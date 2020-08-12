x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Clearwater

No arrests have been made, and the Clearwater Police Department is currently investigating the incident.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay
One person was hurt in a shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 in Clearwater.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One person was hurt in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Clearwater.

Police responded at approximately 2:40 p.m. after reports came in of “multiple gunshots” being heard in the 1700 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. That’s just north of Cherry Harris Park.

Officers said the person who was hurt was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made, and the Clearwater Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter