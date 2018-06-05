LARGO, Fla. -- A Largo police cruiser was involved in a deadly crash late Saturday, the department said.

It happened in the area of 3660 East Bay Drive. The officer was responding, with lights and siren activated, to an emergency call when the collision occurred.

The driver of the second vehicle died.

The officer was injured and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Largo's Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating this crash.

