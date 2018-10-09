A 35-year-old man was bitten by a 10 or 11-foot alligator while trying to retrieve a disc that flew into a Clearwater pond.

It happened Monday afternoon while the man was playing disc golf at Cliff Stephens Park.

The victim was taken Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to emergency officials.

The gator was captured and loaded onto a trailer to be removed from the park.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has opened an investigation.

