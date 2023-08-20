10,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Riviera Bay, St. Pete officials say

People in St. Petersburg can expect water quality testing in the bay and road closures nearby.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drivers in the St. Petersburg area can expect road closures at the San Martin Blvd. NE Bridge as the city continues to repair a leaking main and contain a spill that discharged about 10,000 gallons of sewage into Riviera Bay.

According to a statement from city officials, a break in a sewage line on Friday, August 18 led to 600 gallons of wastewater flowing into the Bay. The additional 10,000 gallons flowed into the bay on Saturday as crews worked to repair the broken line and contain the leak.

Water quality testing is underway at Riviera Bay, and city officials advise people to stay away from the bay until testing is completed.

The road closures are expected to be intermittent amid containment efforts and ongoing construction work, officials said.