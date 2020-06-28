11-year-old killed in St. Petersburg crash

It happened in the area of 15th Avenue S. and 34th Street S.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy was killed and three others were hurt in a crash Saturday, police said.

It happened in the area of 15th Avenue S. and 34th Street S., according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

Police said those who were hurt were two adults and another child.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now: