FHP: 11-year-old boy on bike killed after being struck by truck in Palm Harbor crash

The 11-year-old was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A person driving a pickup truck in Palm Harbor struck and killed an 11-year-old boy on a bike at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The 21-year-old man driving the pickup truck towing a boat trailer was heading northbound on U.S-19 on the right lane, south of Grand Cypress Boulevard when he drove off onto the shoulder of the road to avoid hitting slowing traffic and to avoid a crash, troopers say.

When the driver swerved off the road, he collided with an 11-year-old boy on his bicycle who was riding on the sidewalk next to the road, FHP says.