SEMINOLE, Fla. -- Fifteen employees were treated for varying respiratory symptoms Wednesday morning the day after their office building was sprayed by a pest control company.

Seminole Assistant Fire Chief William Morelli said they responded around 8 a.m. to the office building in the area of 8300 Bryan Dairy Road after employees were complaining of breathing issues.

Six people were transported to local hospitals, Morelli said. The other nine were treated at the scene.

The fire department tested the building and employees were able to go back inside soon after, Morelli said.

Morelli said the chemical used is safe to humans 90 minutes after it is sprayed.

