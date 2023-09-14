x
Pinellas County

PCSO: 15-year-old in the hospital after being hit by deputy patrol vehicle

The crash happened in the area of Oakhurst Road and Ridgeland Drive.
SEMINOLE, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a deputy patrol vehicle in Pinellas County, the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

Deputies claim the teen was walking the street a little before 7 a.m. when the crash happened in the area of Oakhurst Road and Ridgeland Drive, deputies said. There was no crosswalk.

The teen was reportedly sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into this crash is ongoing. 

This is the second pedestrian crash this week involving a law enforcement official. On Wednesday, a 13-year-old girl was sent to the hospital in critical condition after getting hit by a Tampa police officer's cruiser while on her bike. 

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Busch Boulevard at N 22nd Street.

Tampa police said the officer was driving west on Busch Boulevard during a green light when the 13-year-old bicyclist attempted to cross the road about 75 feet away from the crosswalk. The officer then reportedly hit the girl with the police vehicle, knocking her off her bike.

