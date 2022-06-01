x
16-year-old retrieves cross at 116th Epiphany celebration

The cross dive is seen as a right of passage for young men in Tarpon Springs.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — On Thursday, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Tarpon Springs hosted one of Tampa Bay’s most popular religious events: the 116th annual Epiphany Celebration.  

During one of the most unique parts of the celebration, the archbishop casts a white cross into the water where dozens of young men dive for it. This year, 16-year-old Alexander Makris was the one to retrieve it.

Following the dive, Makris knelt before Archbishop Elpidophoros for a special blessing before making the procession back to the church.

The annual event is a celebration of the baptism of Jesus Christ by St. John the Baptist in the River of Jordan. Observance of the epiphany began at 8 a.m. followed by the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy.

Then, Archbishop Elpidophoros, hierarchs, clergy and dignitaries headed to the Spring Bayou for an invocation and the release of a white dove ahead of the cross dive. The church says the dove symbolizes the Holy Spirit flying over the Bayou while the cross dive is seen as a right of passage for young men in the town.  

The Epiphany festivities date back to 1906 in Tarpon Springs.

