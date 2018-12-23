An accidental shooting left a 17-year-old girl dead early Sunday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police said a gun accidentally went off inside a vehicle near Central Avenue and 58th Street and a bullet struck the teen.

A police officer was flagged down for help behind the police department on Central Avenue, law enforcement said.

Police said she died from her injuries.

Officers said Jessica Perry, 21, was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter.

