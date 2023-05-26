Police: 2 men hurt in St. Pete shooting

Authorities say one of the men shot in the incident suffered serious injuries.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Authorities say two men are hurt after a shooting occurred Friday afternoon in St. Petersburg.

The gunfire happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue South at 19th Street, the St. Pete Police Department told 10 Tampa Bay.

One of the men shot during the incident reportedly suffered serious injuries that could be life-threatening. The other man is expected to be OK, authorities say.

Police say the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The investigation of the shooting remains ongoing. At this time, police have not announced any arrests.