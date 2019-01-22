ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police responding to a "chaotic" scene found two people shot at an intersection southwest of downtown St. Petersburg.

The two men would not survive; Roger Lee Ford Jr., 42, and Tywan Jeremiah Armstrong, 39, died at an area hospital, St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said.

Officers responded around 9:40 p.m. Monday to 34th Street South and 18th Avenue South on a call of shots fired.

"When we arrived, there were more than 100 people on this corner, and it was kind of a chaotic scene," St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said. The gathering was at a nearby Shell gas station.

A total of three men were shot, said Fernandez, adding the one surviving victim is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 727-893-7780.

