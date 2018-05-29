ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Two sisters reported missing have been found on Madeira Beach.

They are OK and have been reunited with family, according to St. Petersburg police. Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office located them.

Callcinda Hall, 11, and Calina Hall, 13, were last seen on the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue South at about noon Monday.

"Though no clothing descriptions for either child are available, they may be carrying a yellow emoji backpack and/or a backpack with cats on it," St. Petersburg police earlier said.

