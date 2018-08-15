Florida health officials say there are two more confirmed cases of measles in Pinellas County.

Earlier this week, the county reported its first measles case since 1998.

These latest two patients bring the total number of cases to three.

The two more recent cases involve patients living in the same house.

In all three instances, though, the individuals who got measles were unvaccinated and acquired the virus locally.

Measles is spread by air droplets when people with the infection breathe, cough, or sneeze.

Symptoms usually begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red or watery eyes. Those typically lead to blotchy rashes. Tiny white spots may also appear inside the mouth.

Complications can include pneumonia, encephalitis and even death.

"We continue to encourage parents to fully vaccinate their children," said DOH-Pinellas Director Dr. Ulyee Choe, an infectious disease specialist. "Measles is a highly contagious disease that can have serious complications for babies and children. No cases had been reported in Pinellas for two decades because of the vaccine that prevents it."

If you suspect you may have measles, please contact your doctor.

The Florida Department of Health said it is working with community health care partners to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to the virus. The organization encourages all residents and visitors who have not been immunized to get vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people who are exposed to measles may be excluded for up to 21 days from public places like schools are workplaces, where they could infect others.

The announcement of the latest cases in Pinellas County comes as the CDC is monitoring an outbreak of measles across nearly two dozen states.

