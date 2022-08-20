2 people on motorcycle dead in Palm Harbor 3-car crash, troopers say

The driver of the motorcycle reportedly died at the crash and the passenger was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died due to a car crash in Palm Harbor at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

A 66-year-old man was driving a motorcycle with a 62-tear-old woman as a passenger and the pair were heading southbound on U.S.-19 approaching Eagle Chase Boulevard in the left lane, troopers say.

Traffic ahead of the two people on the motorcycle reportedly began to slow down when the man lost control and crashed into another motorcycle that also contained two people heading in the same direction.

Authorities say the collision caused the two motorcycles to head into the middle lane, overturn and then crash into a pickup truck also driving in the same direction with a trailer attached.

FHP says the 66-year-old man died at the scene of the crash and the 62-year-old woman was later pronounced dead after being airlifted to a nearby hospital.