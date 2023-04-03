FHP: 2 people seriously hurt in Clearwater car crash

Witnesses reportedly told troopers that the driver in the pickup truck involved in the crash ran a steady red light.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two people were seriously hurt after a crash Sunday in Clearwater, troopers say.

A pickup truck was heading southbound on U.S.-19 in the inside lane while a sedan was driving in the same direction but in the inside turn to go west onto Belleair Road before the crash occurred, the Florida Highway Patrol told 10 Tampa Bay.

When the sedan was heading westbound inside the intersection making a left turn onto Belleair Road, the pickup truck also entered the intersection, authorities say.

That's when the front side of the pickup truck collided with the front of the sedan and upon impact, the pickup truck continued to drive south and crashed into a light pole at the southeast corner of the intersection, FHP says.

Witnesses reportedly told troopers that the driver in the pickup truck ran a steady red light.