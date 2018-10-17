ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Two people were hurt after the car they were riding in crashed into the side of bank, police said.

The car drove into the BB&T branch location at 182 37th Ave. N just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Aerials from the Sky10 helicopter show a light pole in the parking lot was hit, causing it to fall over. The car appeared to crash into the building's floor-to-ceiling windows, shattering several panes of glass.

Two women in the car were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not immediately known.

No one inside the bank was hurt.

