CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two people escaped with just minor injuries after a helicopter crash Tuesday in Clearwater.

The chopper was doing flight maneuvers near the ground right before it crashed near the Clearwater Airpark on North Hercules Avenue, according to Clearwater police.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

