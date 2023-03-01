Sheriff's office: 2 people struck, killed in St. Pete Beach crash

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla — Two people were hit and killed Tuesday night when they entered a lane of oncoming traffic on Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Authorities said they attempted to cross the road when they were hit by a car. The two were not in a designated crosswalk area.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area while investigators surveyed the scene. The driver involved in the crash is cooperating with the sheriff's office.
At this time, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has not released the names of the two people killed in Tuesday night's crash.