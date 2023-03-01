Sheriff's office: 2 people struck, killed in St. Pete Beach crash

Authorities said they attempted to cross the road when they were hit by a car.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla — Two people were hit and killed Tuesday night when they entered a lane of oncoming traffic on Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Authorities said they attempted to cross the road when they were hit by a car. The two were not in a designated crosswalk area.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while investigators surveyed the scene. The driver involved in the crash is cooperating with the sheriff's office.