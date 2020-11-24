2 people hurt in St. Petersburg shooting

One person showed up to the hospital on their own, police said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two people were hurt in a shooting Monday evening.

St. Petersburg police received a call just after 8 p.m. about a man shot in the area of 9th Avenue S and 15th Street S, according to a news release. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Another man later showed up at the hospital by himself, police said.

One person is said to have very serious injuries while the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

No one is in custody.

Police say they expect to release more information further into the investigation.

