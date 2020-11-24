2 people hurt in St. Petersburg shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two people were hurt in a shooting Monday evening.
St. Petersburg police received a call just after 8 p.m. about a man shot in the area of 9th Avenue S and 15th Street S, according to a news release. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Another man later showed up at the hospital by himself, police said.
One person is said to have very serious injuries while the other has non-life-threatening injuries.
No one is in custody.
Police say they expect to release more information further into the investigation.
- 7,000 students 'missing' when school began in Hillsborough County
- Ken Jennings to host first 'Jeopardy!' episodes when production resumes
- Dog finds new home after more than 200 days in shelter
- Florida woman works to get thousands of unemployment issues resolved
- White House highlights Tampa Bay as top area where COVID-19 is aggressively spreading
- Formal Joe Biden transition may begin, US agency concludes
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter