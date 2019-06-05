CLEARWATER, Fla. — Court Street is closed in both directions near South Hillcrest Avenue early Monday morning after a crash that sent two people to the hospital, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Police officers found a man they say ran from the scene. Officers found him at a nearby hotel.

The two people taken to the hospital are listed as trauma alerts, police said. Authorities did not have specific information about their injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

