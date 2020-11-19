x
Pinellas County

Coast Guard: 2 rescued from boat taking on water in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Two people on a boat in Tampa Bay were rescued by local guardsmen and first responders Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard says the pair was on board a 17 foot Islander when it began taking on water.

It was not immediately clear if anyone rescued was injured during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

