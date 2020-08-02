ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two teens were killed in a crash Saturday morning on I-275 in Pinellas County.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the 18-year-old driver, who lives in Largo, was trying to change lanes to get to the exit ramp at 22nd Avenue North when she drove into the path of a pickup truck.
It happened around 6:21 a.m. on the northbound side of the interstate.
Troopers said the passenger side of the 18-year-old's car collided with the driver side of the pickup truck, causing the car to rotate across the interstate and onto the shoulder of the exit ramp -- where it hit two trees.
The 18-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital. Her two passengers have died. They have been identified by FHP as 16-year-old Jiana Minaya, of Clearwater, and 17-year-old Keeoshia Edwards, of St. Petersburg.
In an official press release, Florida Highway Patrol indicated the crash was alcohol-related.
FHP said neither the 16-year-old nor the 17-year-old was wearing a seatbelt. The 18-year-old driver was.
The two men in the pickup truck were a 38-year-old Bradenton man and a 33-year-old man from Palmetto. Neither was taken to the hospital. FHP said they both were both wearing seatbelts.
