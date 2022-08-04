FHP: 21-year-old dies after crashing motorcycle into car

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Palm Harbor, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
It happened around 8:45 p.m. on US-19 and Pine Ridge Way West.
Troopers say the 21-year-old Hudson man was riding his motorcycle northbound on US-19 "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed into the car in front of him.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The 22-year-old man driving the car suffered minor injuries.
A recent study from QuoteWizard by Lendingtree shows Florida ranks no. 4 in the highest motorcycle deaths in the U.S.
Florida recorded 600 motorcycle deaths in 2020, according to the research, with 70 percent of motorcycle riders saying they wear a helmet while riding. That's higher than the nation's average of 68 percent of motorcyclists who say they use helmets.