x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

FHP: 21-year-old dies after crashing motorcycle into car

Troopers say the motorcyclist was driving "at a high rate of speed."
Credit: lesterman - stock.adobe.com
FILE: Motorcycle accident

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Palm Harbor, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on US-19 and Pine Ridge Way West.

Troopers say the 21-year-old Hudson man was riding his motorcycle northbound on US-19 "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed into the car in front of him. 

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The 22-year-old man driving the car suffered minor injuries.

Related Articles

A recent study from QuoteWizard by Lendingtree shows Florida ranks no. 4 in the highest motorcycle deaths in the U.S.

Florida recorded 600 motorcycle deaths in 2020, according to the research, with 70 percent of motorcycle riders saying they wear a helmet while riding. That's higher than the nation's average of 68 percent of motorcyclists who say they use helmets.    

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Clearwater is home to largest Coast Guard air station in the US. How they protect our country