Pinellas County

21-year-old man in critical condition after being struck in St. Pete hit-and-run crash, police say

Authorities say they are looking for a white Lincoln Mercury sedan.
Credit: St. Petersburg Police Department
St. Pete Police say they are trying to find a white Lincoln Mercury sedan in the photo above that may have information about the crash.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say a 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The 21-year-old was on his motorcycle heading east on Central Avenue when a swerved into him, police say. 

The crash cause the motorcyclist to go onto the other side of the road and collided head-on with another car, St. Pete Police Department said in a news release. 

The car that hit the 21-year-old man reportedly did not stop and left the scene of the crash instead. 

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition at a hospital, authorities say. 

Detectives with St. Pete Police say they are trying to find a white Lincoln Mercury sedan that was in the area and may have information about the crash. 

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run crash is asked to contact the St. Pete Police Department at 727-893-7780. 

