PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- After 29 years, finally, some closure: Pinellas Park police say they've identified a crash victim from decades ago.

Investigators began looking into what happened during a crash around 9:30 a.m. July 22, 1989, in the area of 4600 Park Boulevard. Not long thereafter, it was concluded an adult man crossed Park and was hit by a semi-truck.

Pinellas Park police in a news release says from then on, investigators were unable to identify the man. That was until now: Maurice Glenn Cooksey Jr.

Cooksey at the time had no identification on his body and attempts to distribute pictures of the man never returned any results.

In 2008, the Cooksey's information -- including dental records and a facial approximation -- were entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database. Sketches were even made and posted on the Pinellas Park's cold case website in an attempt to gather tips.

It wasn't until September 2018 the victim's family reported to Pinellas Park police an adult male family member had been missing from the summer of 1989.

Cooksey reportedly left a local medical center and his caretaker apparently miscommunicated with the family about his disappearance, police say.

A family member also in August 2018 entered Cooksey's information into the NamUs system, revealing a possible match.

Family on Oct. 19 were able to look at pictures of Cooksey after the crash and concluded it was him.

"The Pinellas Park Police Department was pleased to work with the family, NamUs and the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office to successfully close out this 29-year-old investigation," the news release reads.

