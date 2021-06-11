x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

3 dogs get help from Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department after animal clinic fire

Crews posted photos of the dogs they helped to the department's Facebook page Wednesday.
Credit: Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department had to give three pups some TLC after a fire at an animal clinic. 

Firefighters said they had to care for three dogs after a fire at All Pet Care. The fire was small and mostly located outside the building, according to the department.

Crews posted photos of the dogs they helped to the department's Facebook page Wednesday.

Our crews were called to this fire at All Pet Care animal clinic on Sunset Point Road this afternoon. The fire was...

Posted by Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter