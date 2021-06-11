3 dogs get help from Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department after animal clinic fire

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department had to give three pups some TLC after a fire at an animal clinic.
Firefighters said they had to care for three dogs after a fire at All Pet Care. The fire was small and mostly located outside the building, according to the department.
Crews posted photos of the dogs they helped to the department's Facebook page Wednesday.
