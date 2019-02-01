TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The Tarpon Springs Police Department is investigating a triple homicide after finding the bodies of three people inside a home.

Tarpon Springs police Maj. Jeff Young said investigators are still working to determine the identity of the victims found late Tuesday at a home on Juanita Way near Bernice Boulevard.

“We believe this incident to not be a random act,” Young said. “We believe that the suspects were known to the victims.”

Police are working to find the suspect or suspects, Young said.

Tarpon Springs police said the victims were in a “state of advanced decomposition. The Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office will perform autopsies on the victims to determine the cause of death.

Young said the bodies of three “small-breed dogs” were also found inside the home. Police did not have their exact breeds.

The investigation is ongoing.

