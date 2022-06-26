3 people injured in watercraft crash near Courtney Campbell Causeway

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Three minors were rushed to local hospitals after being seriously injured in a personal watercraft crash Sunday on Old Tampa Bay.
It happened near the west end of the Courtney Campbell Causeway – not far from Kiran Patel Boulevard.
Emergency crews were dispatched at 7:43 p.m.
First responders say all three individuals were listed as "trauma alerts," though their injuries are not considered "life-threatening."
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the collision.