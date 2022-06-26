x
Pinellas County

3 people injured in watercraft crash near Courtney Campbell Causeway

They were hospitalized but are expected to survive.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Three minors were rushed to local hospitals after being seriously injured in a personal watercraft crash Sunday on Old Tampa Bay.

It happened near the west end of the Courtney Campbell Causeway – not far from Kiran Patel Boulevard.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 7:43 p.m.

First responders say all three individuals were listed as "trauma alerts," though their injuries are not considered "life-threatening."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the collision.

