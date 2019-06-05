CLEARWATER, Fla. — Court Street was closed in both directions near South Hillcrest Avenue early Monday morning after a crash sent three people to the hospital, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Corey Feldman is accused of stealing a friend's Mercedes AMG from the Speedway gas station at Chestnut Street and Fort Harrison Avenue. Police said he slammed into the rear end of a BMW also traveling eastbound on Court Street.

Police officers arrested Feldman at a nearby hotel after they say he ran from the scene. First responders took Feldman to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The two people in the BMW were also hurt in the crash. The driver is listed in critical condition, while a passenger received treatment for her injuries. Both the man and woman are at Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg.

Feldman, 28, of Clearwater is charged with grand theft auto, driving under the influence with serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, careless driving and driving with a suspended license.

According to Clearwater police, Feldman has multiple prior arrests, including a DUI.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Traffic on Highland Avenue is also affected, Clearwater police spokesperson Rob Shaw said.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

